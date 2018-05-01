HEALTH & FITNESS

Pioneering study seeks 1 million Americans

EMBED </>More Videos

Pioneering study seeks 1 million Americans - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

All of Us project aims to reflect country's diversity
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) --
If you want to help improve medical care in the future, here's your chance.

The National Institutes of Health needs 1 million Americans to sign up for a unique project called "All of Us."

The goal is to collect and study data on the medical lives of the widest variety of Americans possible.

Volunteers will be asked to answer surveys and share their health records - without any names, addresses or other personal details.

Some will also be asked for blood or urine samples.

In their video, study leaders say "All of Us" breaks new ground in medical research.

"It gives us the ability to study not only common diseases, but rare diseases. When you have a million people, with a rare disease, you can still have a million people."

"It is important for minorities to be a part of this, or we will again be left with medications designed for other populations."

The head of the N-I-H predicts the study will lead to more customized care that will change medical practice.

Enrollment opens on Sunday.

For more information, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckhealth careresearch
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News