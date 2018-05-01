FOOD & DRINK

Get a peek at Philly's 5 newest businesses, featuring smoothies, brews and phở

Photo: Juan N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Ready to find out about the newest places for bites and brews in Philadelphia? From a microbrewery to an authentic Peruvian eatery, read on to see the newest spots to indulge in the city.

Love City Brewing Company



Photo: Nina J./Yelp

The new Love City Brewing Company says it's bringing "approachable" craft beer to 1023 Hamilton St. in Callowhill. "We're about good people, good beer and a good way to cap off the day," the brewery explains on its website. Try signature beers like the Love City lager, beer-based cocktails, seasonal options or sample one of four beer flights in the brewery's industrial space. Light bites and snacks are also available, including pretzels and dip, a pickle plate and beef and pork chili.

Main Street Pho



PHOTO: Sam R./YELP

Main Street Pho, a new family-owned restaurant specializing in classic Vietnamese fare, has debuted at 4307 Main St. in Manayunk. To start, look for summer rolls or a dumpling sampler. The menu also offers extensive entree options, including a beef pho special with beef flank, brisket and tendon or spicy lemongrass shrimp with hot pepper sauce. (Take a look at the full menu here).

Chalaco's



Photo: Juan N./Yelp

Inspired by the Peruvian port city of Callao, Chalaco's has opened its doors in Northern Liberties at 1030 N. Second St. On the menu, look for classic Peruvian dishes like lomo saltado, beef tenderloin tips sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spices; braised short ribs in a cilantro sauce; and parihuela, fisherman's seafood soup. "We want to use Peruvian flavors and techniques, with ingredients available in Pennsylvania," owner Jordi Harper, who was born in Colombia and trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Lima, tells Philly Mag.

SoBol-Philadelphia
Photo: Jodie B./Yelp

For healthful options like acai bowls, juices and smoothies, stop by the new SoBol-Philadelphia at 46 S. 17th St. in Rittenhouse. The New York-based chain's original acai bowl contains a puree of the berries, plus homemade granola and your choice of banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut and honey. Bowls can be customized with specialty toppings like mango, Nutella and chia seeds. Or skip the acai and opt for pitaya. (For a complete look at the menu click here.)

El Rancho Viejo



Photo: Silvestre R./Yelp

Over in Queen Village, El Rancho Viejo is serving up Mexican fare at 942 S. Fifth St. Tucked into a red-brick building in an area that's primarily residential, the family-run El Rancho Viejo is full of authentic flavor, with freshly made churros, carrot and tortilla soups, beef enchiladas with mole, slow-roasted pork tacos and fried plantains. You can watch (and smell) the cooking process in the small eatery, with much of the kitchen behind a long counter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News