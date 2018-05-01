Get a peek at Philly's 5 newest businesses, featuring smoothies, brews and phở

Love City Brewing Company
Photo: Nina J./Yelp
The new Love City Brewing Company says it's bringing "approachable" craft beer to 1023 Hamilton St. in Callowhill. "We're about good people, good beer and a good way to cap off the day," the brewery explains on its website. Try signature beers like the Love City lager, beer-based cocktails, seasonal options or sample one of four beer flights in the brewery's industrial space. Light bites and snacks are also available, including pretzels and dip, a pickle plate and beef and pork chili.
Main Street Pho
PHOTO: Sam R./YELP
Main Street Pho, a new family-owned restaurant specializing in classic Vietnamese fare, has debuted at 4307 Main St. in Manayunk. To start, look for summer rolls or a dumpling sampler. The menu also offers extensive entree options, including a beef pho special with beef flank, brisket and tendon or spicy lemongrass shrimp with hot pepper sauce. (Take a look at the full menu here).
Chalaco's
Photo: Juan N./Yelp
Inspired by the Peruvian port city of Callao, Chalaco's has opened its doors in Northern Liberties at 1030 N. Second St. On the menu, look for classic Peruvian dishes like lomo saltado, beef tenderloin tips sauteed with onions, tomatoes and spices; braised short ribs in a cilantro sauce; and parihuela, fisherman's seafood soup. "We want to use Peruvian flavors and techniques, with ingredients available in Pennsylvania," owner Jordi Harper, who was born in Colombia and trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Lima, tells Philly Mag.
SoBol-Philadelphia
Photo: Jodie B./Yelp
For healthful options like acai bowls, juices and smoothies, stop by the new SoBol-Philadelphia at 46 S. 17th St. in Rittenhouse. The New York-based chain's original acai bowl contains a puree of the berries, plus homemade granola and your choice of banana, strawberry, blueberry, coconut and honey. Bowls can be customized with specialty toppings like mango, Nutella and chia seeds. Or skip the acai and opt for pitaya. (For a complete look at the menu click here.)
El Rancho Viejo
Photo: Silvestre R./Yelp
Over in Queen Village, El Rancho Viejo is serving up Mexican fare at 942 S. Fifth St. Tucked into a red-brick building in an area that's primarily residential, the family-run El Rancho Viejo is full of authentic flavor, with freshly made churros, carrot and tortilla soups, beef enchiladas with mole, slow-roasted pork tacos and fried plantains. You can watch (and smell) the cooking process in the small eatery, with much of the kitchen behind a long counter.