TECHNOLOGY

Plastic surgery games under fire by parents, doctors

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

Eye lifts, nose jobs, lip injections -- there's a new crop of apps and games aimed at kids as young as eight, which challenges them to perform invasive, extensive plastic surgery on girls.

And there's a new push to get them off the app stores, with critics calling them dangerous for both young people and society as a whole.

Many of them were created by Bravo Kids Media and have names like Face Surgery Simulator, High School Clinic Affair, and Princess Plastic Surgery.

The player gets to perform the surgery to make the subject pretty with incisions and injections.

A number of parents and doctors and researchers call them alarming and uncomfortable.

Apple has already removed those cosmetic surgery games for kids from its app store.

There's also a petition right now on change.org from Endangered Bodies, which promotes positive body image. Their hashtag: #SurgeryIsNotAGame.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyappstechnologychildrenparentingbuzzworthybig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Fortnite pro tournament to kick off next weekend
Twitter to purge suspicious and dormant accounts
Watch Disney's new acrobatic stunt robots soar through the air
VIDEO: Rocket crashes, bursts into flames seconds after launch
More Technology
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News