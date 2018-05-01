SEPTA

16-year-old charged as adult in SEPTA station double stabbing

Police make arrest in SEPTA station stabbings: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 1, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A teenager has turned himself in to authorities in reference to the stabbing of two other teens at a SEPTA station last week.

Police said Edward Jefferson, 16, of the 1600 block of W. Juniata Street surrendered to detectives Tuesday morning

Jefferson was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

The charges stem from a brutal attack on two 17-year-old boys on the platform of the 8th Street SEPTA station.

Police said Jefferson has been charged as an adult.

