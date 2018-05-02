1st medical marijuana dispensary in Philly opening Wednesday

FISHTOWN (WPVI) --The first medical marijuana dispensary in Philadelphia is opening its doors in Fishtown.
Restore Integrative Wellness Center will hold a grand opening on Wednesday at its location on the 900 block of Frankford Avenue.
Pennsylvania only allows processed marijuana, such as oils, topical creams, and inhalers to be sold to patients.
Those patients must have a prescription from an approved doctor for one of 17 specific medical conditions.
