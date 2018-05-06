TRAFFIC

Traffic Alert: Closures Sunday due to Broad Street Run

(Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Road closures are in effect due to Sunday's Broad Street Run.

At 4 a.m., Broad Street between Olney and Windrim avenues was shut down.

At 7 a.m., Broad Street from Windrim Avenue south to Erie was closed.

The remainder of the route will be closed at 7:30 a.m.

The Broad Street Run begins at 8 a.m.

The city says as fast as the street sweepers come through, the route will be reopened.

All of Broad Street should be reopened by 11:30 a.m., with the exception of some areas in the Navy Yard.

The city says police will be assigned to the detours around the run route to assist motorists.

Drivers should expect delays in the area of the run.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsbroad street runroad closuretrafficbroad street
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Police search for 2 people who fled scene of crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Overturned truck causes major delays on I-295
6 injured when car, horse-drawn buggy collide in Pa.
More traffic
TRAFFIC
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News