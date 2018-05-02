FYI PHILLY

Putting Empire Today new flooring to the test

EMBED </>More Videos

We put Empire's new stain and odor line of carpets to the test. (WPVI)

Empire Today Carpeting
Our friends at Empire Today pitched us on some new flooring they swear is completely immune to stains and odors. Sounds too good to be true right? Karen Rogers puts it to the test.
Empire Today
Hypoallergenic and odor-neutralizing carpet
(800) 588-2300
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeFYI Phillyfyi home
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch FYI Philly: Inside Old City's restaurant revival
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
HOME & GARDEN
Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
Make-A-Wish provides tree house for girl who is allergic to the sun
What's the Deal: The cost of clutter
FYI Philly: Outdoor tips for the home from Cambridge Pavers
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News