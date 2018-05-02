What will $1,000 rent you in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,000 / month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1247 E. Berks St. (Fishtown - Lower Kensington)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1247 E. Berks St. It's listed for $1,000/month for its 375-square-feet of space.
The apartment features a stove, wooden cabinetry, bay windows, outdoor space and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are permitted in the unit.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
749 S. 23rd St. (Graduate Hospital)
Here's a studio abode at 749 S. 23rd St. that's also going for $1,000/month.
The furnished apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, cabinet space and bay windows. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
(See the full listing here.)
5007 Pine St., #2 (Garden Court)
Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5007 Pine St. It's listed for $1,000/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry and ample closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2019 N. 2nd St. (Kensington, West)
Listed at $1,000/month, this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 2019 N. 2nd St.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a patio. The building offers additional storage space in the basement. Feline companions are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
4 S. 45th St. (Spruce Hill)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 4 S. 45th St. It's listed for $1,000/month for its 414-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)