Check out these 3 new Philadelphia spots for Southern cooking

By Hoodline
If you've got Southern fare on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Philadelphia eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Southern food.

Angry Deekin Ribs


1019 Spring Garden St., Callowhill
Angry Deekin Ribs is a new barbecue spot originating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, serving up ribs, pulled pork, chicken and more.

"The pit master, known as the Angry Deekin, has completed various barbecue trails around the country," says the company's website, "researching various smoking styles along the way".

Menu items include full and half portions of rib slabs, beef brisket, chorizo sausage and Smoked Angry chicken wings. A classic range of sides are also available such as collard greens, candied yams and bourbon baked beans. (The full menu is available here.)

Yelp users are finding out about the restaurant. There's one review, giving it three out of five stars, from Yelper Joe C. He wrote on April 28: "Very cozy with signed celebrity memorabilia adorning the walls. The ribs are St. Louis style and were incredibly smoky and quite flavorful. Meaty, moist and not super fatty."

Angry Deekin Ribs is open from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Acadia


824 S. 8th St., Bella Vista
Acadia is a Southern and Cajun/Creole restaurant that brings a bit of New Orleans to Bella Vista.

Owner Sean Nevins envisioned his restaurant as a neighborhood spot with a full-bar and family-friendly vibe, The Inquirer reports.

Menu offerings include classic NoLa cuisine such as creole jambalaya, charbroiled oysters, catfish po'boys and gumbo. For dessert, be sure to try the Louisiana bread pudding, lavender sorbet or powdered sugar beignets. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelp users are generally positive about Acadia, which currently holds four stars out of 18 reviews on the site.

Yelper Matt W., who was one of the first users to visit Acadia on February 24, wrote: "I love New Orleans and lived there for a couple years. I know a thing or two about cajun/creole cooking. This place is authentic. The gumbo was good, the oysters were amazing, wings were meaty and the Acadia spice was zingy spicy. I feel like this is a good go-to place in Philly if you want to get your Nawlins' on."

"This is a new neighborhood gem," added Mary B. "Reasonably priced food and drinks. Authentic flavor. A place you would find in New Orleans for sure."

Yelper Dave W. wrote: "This place rocks. The chef, server, and bartender I met were all amazing and friendly. True blue NOLA experience here!"

Acadia is open in the evening from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday; and Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (It's closed on Monday.)

Mike's BBQ


1703 S. 11th St., East Passyunk
Mike's BBQ provides a big range of barbecue plates, sandwiches, sides and more for those looking for a serious meal.

The menu is filled to the brim with smoked meats, but the restaurant also offers classic Southern sides like cornbread, coleslaw and collard greens. (You can view the sample menu here.)

With a solid five-star rating out of 56 reviews on Yelp, Mike's BBQ has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Serena D. wrote: "The price is reasonable for how good the food is. I'd say this is a truly hidden gem! Best BBQ in Philly. Hands down! Will definitely go back!"

Brandon K. noted: "Solid brisket with good amount of fatty and lean portions. Ribs are stellar and with tender meat and good bark. Great variety of sauces - from vinegar-based to sweet/smokey to Alabama white. Great pickles. Friendly service. Get it done and check it out."

Mike's BBQ is open from noon-6 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
