Fallen Philadelphia firefighters honored at Living Flame service

EMBED </>More Videos

Fallen firefighters honored at Living Flame service. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on May 2, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia's fallen heroes were remembered Wednesday in Franklin Square.

The Living Flame Memorial Service honors the firefighters and police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Mayor Jim Kenney and other officials added two names to the monument: Captains Matthew LeTourneau and Kenneth Green Sr.

Both firefighters died within the last year.

"The days that we lost Kenny and Matt are days that I will never forget," said Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. "They were special as individuals. They were special as members of their companies, past and present. They were special because they were part of, and remain part of, the Philadelphia Fire Department."

In total, the service honored more than 560 officers and firefighters who've died while serving the city of Philadelphia.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfirefighter killedfirefighters
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News