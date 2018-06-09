THIS IS AMERICA

#ThisIsAmerica - The Digital Series

#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 1: An Introduction

Remember that Facebook video of mine that went viral in September?

It was my reply to a woman who yelled at me, "This is America!"

The video was viewed 2.3 million times. 64,000 people reacted. 15,000 people commented.

Since then, I've been on a journey to better understand the incredible response to that video and that seemingly minor incident.

The result is this 3-episode documentary called #ThisIsAmerica.

#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 1: An Introduction
Nydia Han reacts to a confrontation with a motorist - and the story goes viral.
#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 2: Moving In
Nydia Han talks to the people who had the passionate responses - positive and negative - to her viral #ThisIsAmerica video.
#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 3: The Next Generation
How do you explain racism to children? What are young Americans facing as they grow into adulthood? Nydia Han has some heavy conversations with the next generation.


It's an effort to engage all of us in a truly constructive conversation about race and who we are as Americans.

Our #ThisIsAmerica journey did take some unexpected turns. And made me think more deeply about myself and how I see others.

I hope it will resonate with you as well.

I'd be honored if you would watch our #ThisIsAmerica series and share it with the people you know, your family, your friends, your social networks.
