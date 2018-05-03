Car found dangling from Toronto bridge

A car was discovered hanging by a cable from a Toronto bridge Wednesday morning.Police, firefighters and paramedics were called in only to find a gutted car with no engine, no license plate and no one in it.A fire official said crews managed to get the car on the ground about three hours after the initial call came in.Authorities don't know how it got there.At first, police thought the car was part of a movie shoot, but they ruled it out after finding there were no movie shoots authorized or confirmed.One theory is that the car was part of a prank like those in years past by university students.Both the University of Toronto and Ryerson University say they've spoken with their students and have been told they weren't involved.------