ENTERTAINMENT

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video

Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
A man was charged Wednesday with trying to extort money from Kevin Hart by threatening to release video he secretly shot of the actor and comedian with a woman in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Jonathan Jackson with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter.

Jackson, who was arrested Monday, made a brief appearance Wednesday afternoon in court, where a judge set his bail at $35,000 and told him to return May 30 for arraignment.

Prosecutors allege Jackson tried to extort an undisclosed amount from Hart in August then tried to sell the video to celebrity news websites.

Jackson's lawyer, Chad Lewin, said in court that Jackson is married and has no criminal history. Lewin did not immediately respond to an email seeking further comment.

Shortly after the charges were announced, Hart tweeted: "Mind blown...Hurt...at a lost for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW."

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who said in September that someone secretly filmed "bedroom images" of her client Montia Sabbag with Hart in a hotel suite, praised the charges.

"Montia and I are delighted that the alleged extortionist is being brought to justice," Bloom said on Twitter. "As a crime victim in this case, Montia has fully cooperated with the police since the beginning."

Without giving details, Hart apologized on Instagram when word of the video emerged in September to his wife and kids for what he called a "bad error in judgment."

Emails to Hart's publicists seeking further comment were not immediately returned.

The 38-year-old standup comic-turned-movie actor most recently starred in "Jumanji."

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentkevin hartu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
ENTERTAINMENT
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News