Suspect in fatal stabbing at Philadelphia airport charged; victim identified

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have identified the suspect and victim involved in Thursday's fatal stabbing at the Philadelphia International Airport.

35-year-old Kevin Emanuel of the 2100 block of North Hobart Street in Philadelphia is charged with Murder and Possession of an Instrument of Crime in the death of 28-year-old Aaron Jenkins of the 100 block of West Roselyn Street, also in Philadelphia.

Both men worked for Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a company contracted to clean planes.

The incident, which began as an argument, happened at 11 a.m. Thursday at Terminal E, where Frontier Airlines is located.

Three WFS workers were in a break room, police said, when one of them turned out a light. An argument ensued.

Emanuel got involved and ended up stabbing Jenkins in the upper left thigh.

Paramedics rushed Jenkins to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Emanuel was stopped by airport police and taken into custody.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

In a statement released Thursday, Frontier Airlines said:

"We've been made aware of an incident involving employees of Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) at Philadelphia International Airport. The Frontier Airlines family is saddened to learn about this event and our hearts go out to those touched by the tragedy. We have reached out to WFS to assist them in any way possible as they deal with this incident. Please direct any questions to WFS."

Philadelphia Internation Airport CEO Chellie Cameron issued the following statement:

"Philadelphia International Airport is cooperating with the Philadelphia Police Dept. as they investigate this morning's tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased. The safety of everyone in our Airport community is our top priority. No passengers were involved or harmed in the incident and no flights have been affected."


