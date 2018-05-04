EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3425076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Airport murder arrest: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 4 p.m., May 3, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3424176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of scene where a man was stabbed at the Philadelphia airport.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3424269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sources: Frontier Airlines employee fatally stabbed. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on May 3, 2018.

Police have identified the suspect and victim involved in Thursday's fatal stabbing at the Philadelphia International Airport.35-year-old Kevin Emanuel of the 2100 block of North Hobart Street in Philadelphia is charged with Murder and Possession of an Instrument of Crime in the death of 28-year-old Aaron Jenkins of the 100 block of West Roselyn Street, also in Philadelphia.Both men worked for Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a company contracted to clean planes.The incident, which began as an argument, happened at 11 a.m. Thursday at Terminal E, where Frontier Airlines is located.Three WFS workers were in a break room, police said, when one of them turned out a light. An argument ensued.Emanuel got involved and ended up stabbing Jenkins in the upper left thigh.Paramedics rushed Jenkins to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.Emanuel was stopped by airport police and taken into custody.Homicide detectives continue to investigate.In a statement released Thursday, Frontier Airlines said:Philadelphia Internation Airport CEO Chellie Cameron issued the following statement:------