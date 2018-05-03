6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Things to do around the region, May 4-6

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chinese Lantern Festival and Cinco de Mayo usher in May weekends! (WPVI)

Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

CHINESE LANTERN FESTIVAL
The Chinese Lantern Festival is back at Franklin Square. The festival which features elaborate lanterns and installations runs through June 30th. Enter to win tickets

CINCO DE MAYO FESTIVITIES
Saturday is Cinco de Mayo. Delaware will get a head start on the celebrations. Ernest & Scott Taproom will host a block party in downtown Wilmington on Friday from 4-10 p.m. In Philadelphia on Saturday, more than 30 bars will be participating in a Cinco de Mayo bar crawl. Cinco de Mayo Street Fest! | Cinco de Mayo Street Bar Crawl tix

HEADHOUSE SPRING FESTIVAL
The South Street Headhouse District will hold its Spring Festival Saturday. South Street will be closed from Front Street to 8th Street for concerts, eating contests and nearly 200 vendors. The Spring Festival runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Music schedule and taco challenge

PHOENIXVILLE FOOD FEST
Food trucks will be offering up a variety of eats at the Phoenixville Food Festival. The event runs along Bridge Street in Downtown Phoenixville from 12-6 p.m. Truck info and map

SIXERS HOST CELTICS FOR GAME 3
The Sixers-Celtics rivalry returns to Philadelphia in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Game 3 is Saturday at 5 p.m. and Game 4 is Monday at 6 p.m, both at the Wells Fargo Center. Buy playoff tickets

MONSTER JAM RETURNS TO PHILLY
For the first time in six years, Monster Jam trucks will be roaring through Philadelphia. The show is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. Monster Jam tickets

BROAD STREET RUN
Runners are preparing for the country's most popular race. Sunday morning is the Broad Street Run when 40,000 runners race along Broad Street from Philadelphia's Olney section to the Navy Yard. Event info and race apparel
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
family6abc Weekend Actionbroad street runcinco de mayofamilyFYI Phillyfyi eventsPhoenixville BoroughCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC WEEKEND ACTION
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region for Father's Day
Weekend Action: Philly Pride Parade, Bridge Bike-a-Thon and more
Weekend Action: Roots Picnic, Philly Irish Festival and more
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - May 25-27
Weekend Action: Things to do around the region - May 18-20
More 6abc Weekend Action
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News