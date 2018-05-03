Prosecutors: Pilot filmed underage girls in Philippines

PLUMSTED, N.J --
A New Jersey pilot created child pornography images and videos of two underage girls engaging in sex acts while he was in the Philippines, according to federal prosecutors.

Frank Maile, 62, of Plumsted, was ordered held without bail after his initial court appearance Wednesday, a day after his arrest on charges of producing visual depictions of child sexual abuse with the intent that the depictions be imported into the U.S. He could face 15 to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors said he made the images and videos in December 2015, and that border officials manually searched Maile's electronic devices in Alabama last month after he returned from a trip abroad. They allegedly found an image of child sex abuse on his laptop computer, which they seized along with four other devices.

Further investigation uncovered a large volume of apparently original images of several children being sexually abused, the complaint alleges. Investigators also allegedly found evidence of electronic chats Maile had with a person in the Philippines described as an "arranger or pimp."

Maile's lawyer could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Maile is an Air Force veteran who now works as a cargo pilot. Authorities say he travels abroad frequently, including trips to the Philippines.

