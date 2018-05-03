What's the cheapest rental available in Society Hill, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Society Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
727 Spruce St., #1f
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 727 Spruce St., which, at 600-square-feet, is going for $1,460/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, large windows, a fireplace, built-in storage features and generous closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
406 Spruce St., #1F
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 406 Spruce St., listed at $1,500/month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
412 Spruce St., #D
Also listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 412 Spruce St.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, two patios, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
230 Pine St., #2R
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 230 Pine St., is listed for $1,550/month for its 700-square-feet of space.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, large windows and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
520 S. Fourth St., #B
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 520 S. Fourth St., which, with 700-square-feet, is also going for $1,550/month.
In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry and spacious closets. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
