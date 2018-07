EMBED >More News Videos A viral video sparks a nationwide conversation about race

In September 2017, 6abc's Nydia Han posted a Facebook video in response to a woman who yelled at her, "This is America!" The video was viewed 2.3 million times, 64,000 people reacted, and 15,000 people commented.Since then, Nydia has been on a journey to better understand the incredible response to that video. The result is a three-episode documentary entitled,, an effort to engage us all in a truly constructive conversation about race and who we are as Americans.We invite you to watch, share and join the conversation.Check it out at 6abc.com/ThisIsAmerica So often it is food that creates the connection between people from different cultures. At Perla in East Passyunk, the Filipino-born chef is taking diners back to his roots, serving up a communal-style feast called Kamayan.1535 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147(267) 273 - 0008Kamayan Dinners are Wednesdays & SundaysChristie Ileto introduces us to a Collegeville teen with seemingly unlimited talents and interests. She's a high school senior but also a rising senior at Harvard University where she's been taking classes since she was 13.The Philadelphia Museum of Art has a new exhibition in the Perelman Building called Jean Shin Collections that transforms ordinary objects into extraordinary works of art.Philadelphia Museum of Art Perelman Building2525 Pennsylvania Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130215.763.8100--------------------------------------Every year, 6abc celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage month with a special dinner honoring community members here in Philadelphia.Nydia Han interviews this year's honorees along with Cecily Moy Yep, a woman who has spent the past 52 years fighting to make Chinatown the vibrant neighborhood it is today. http://6abc.com/asianheritage/