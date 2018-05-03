EDUCATION

Texas school principal under fire for 'joke'

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas school principal under fire for 'joke'. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 3, 2018. (WPVI)

HOUSTON (WPVI) --
An alleged joke made by a Texas school principal has created a firestorm.

Shanna Swearingen, an elementary school principal in Houston was overheard making an inappropriate comment about a young black student who is in special education classes and is known to run from class.

"We won't chase him. We will call the police and tell them he has a gun so they can come faster," she was allegedly overheard saying.

Word of this comment spread like wildfire on social media.

The school district says she did take responsibility for her words and apologized to her students, adding, "While the comment was made in jest, it was inappropriate and should never have been made."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldprincipalschoolbig talkers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News