Discarded cigarette sparks raging townhouse fire in Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire rips through townhouse in Odessa, Del.: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4 p.m., May 3, 2018 (WPVI)

ODESSA, Del. (WPVI) --
Firefighters from the Odessa Fire Company spent Thursday afternoon battling a raging fire in the Willow Grove Mill Townhouse Community.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Lansdowne Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived there were flames shooting out of the front of a middle of row townhouse.

Deputies from the State Fire Marshal's office determined that the fire started outside of the home in a mulch bed and subsequently spread to the siding.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was discarded smoking material.

Damage was estimated at approximately $250,000.

The homeowner and neighboring residents are being assisted by The Red Cross of Delamarva.

No injuries were reported.
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News