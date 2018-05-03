U.S. & WORLD

Sunoco Pipeline fined for 1 gas pipeline, restarts another

Segments of assembled pipe are lined up along a cleared section of woods where a pipeline for shale gas is under construction on July 8, 2017 in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Sunoco Pipeline can resume operations on a natural gas liquids pipeline crossing southern Pennsylvania while it agreed to pay $355,000 for polluting waterways in 14 counties while building a sister pipeline.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Thursday lifted a stop-work order it imposed March 7 on the Mariner East 1 pipeline. It says owner Sunoco Pipeline adequately addressed concerns over sinkholes developing along its path in residential areas in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The sinkholes appeared to be related to construction on the adjacent Mariner East 2 pipeline.

Meanwhile, Sunoco Pipeline is paying fines to settle 69 citations from the Department of Environmental Protection for spilling drilling fluids into waterways during Mariner East 2's construction.

Sunoco Pipeline already drew $12.6 million in fines for violations on the 350-mile Mariner East 2.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsunocopipeline
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
Police: 2 children suffer bites in possible NY shark attacks
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News