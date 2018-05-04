EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3426648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 women shot on South Broad Street: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 3, 2018

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in South Philadelphia that left one woman in critical condition.It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on the 800 block of South Broad Street.Officers arrived to find a 27-year-old woman with a graze wound to the head and a 42-year-old woman who was shot nine times in the chest and leg.Both women were expected to survive.Neighbors told Action News violent activity on the corner is infrequent, but it does happen."I just came up, and I saw caution tape so I asked my girlfriend what happened," said Tysheen Leslie. "She said there was a shootout and the car actually parked right here when they did the shootout."The barrage of bullets lasted so long, it didn't quite register with neighbors."We've heard gunshots in this neighborhood not that long ago before, it didn't seem like it this time," said Michael Swain. "Pop pop pop pop. I thought somebody was shooting firecrackers off."Police quickly responded and roped off the scene. Detectives collected surveillance footage from the gas station and a neighboring apartment complex."Within three or four minutes we see a bunch of police lights outside, they're investigating at the Sunoco looking for, we assume, bullet casings and impact points," said Swain.After examining footage, police were able to identify the suspects' car as a gold Buick.No arrests have been made and there is no word on a possible motive.------