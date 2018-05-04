Delaware poised to become first state to ban child marriage

(Shutterstock)

DOVER, Del. --
Delaware is expected to become the first state in the nation to completely ban marriage for anyone under 18.

News outlets report that the state Senate voted unanimously Thursday to approve a bill that would make it illegal for minors to get married, even if their parents approve.

A spokesman for Gov. John Carney said the governor plans to sign the bill after his legal team reviews it.

Supporters said the bill is an important step to protect children from being forced to marry someone against their will, citing human trafficking.

Opponents raised concerns that the bill could have implications beyond forced marriages, citing religions that traditionally allow followers to marry young.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsmarriage
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News