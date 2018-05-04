FOOD & DRINK

New Gordon Ramsay restaurant to open in Atlantic City

New Gordon Ramsay restaurant to open in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
Reservations are now being accepted for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's newest steakhouse located in Atlantic City.

Gordon Ramsay Steak will open Memorial Day weekend at Harrah's Resort, with reservation seating beginning June 4. The Press of Atlantic City reports Ramsay also operates a restaurant called Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Atlantic City.

Ramsay said Thursday that Atlantic City has become a dining destination since he opened his first restaurant there in 2015. The Gordon Ramsay Group operates a total of 33 restaurants globally.

Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah's will seat nearly 288 guests.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodn.j. newsnew jersey newscelebrity chefrestaurantAtlantic CityAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News