Explore today's cheapest rentals in Washington Square West, Philadelphia

1218 Walnut St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Washington Square West is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Washington Square West look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Washington Square West via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1229 Chestnut St., #518




This studio, situated at 1229 Chestnut St., is listed for $930/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Dogs are not permitted. The apartment features carpeted floors, a stove, cabinet space and ample natural light.

(See the complete listing here.)

314 S. 12th St., #2R




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 314 S. 12th St., is listed for $1,275/month.

In the apartment, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, arched doorways, an eat--in kitchen, wooden cabinetry and generous closet space. Pets are allowed in this unit. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

409 S. 11th St., #1F




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 409 S. 11th St., which, with 600-square-feet, is going for $1,295/month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, two closets, large windows and a loft area. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the listing here.)

145 S. 13th St., #203




Listed at $1,395/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 145 S. 13th St.

The apartment features hardwood floors, bay windows, an eat-in kitchen, closet space, ample natural light and on-site laundry. Pet owners will be happy to hear that dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1218 Walnut St., #206




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1218 Walnut St. It's being listed for $1,425/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, bay windows, generous closet space and a small breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are welcome in this unit. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.

(Here's the full listing.)
