HEALTH & FITNESS

Philadelphia couple receive costly charges for clinical trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia couple receive costly charges for clinical trial. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on May 4, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One Philadelphia couple found out the hard way about the costs of a clinical trial after signing up.

When you're considering a clinical trial, the last thing you're probably thinking about is cost. But it is something you need to consider - especially so you don't end up in collections.

George Scheuermann of Northeast Philadelphia said, "The survival rate on my particular pancreatic cancer is one percent."

That's a sobering statistic, one that led George Scheuermann to pursue anything he could to better his health and the health of others.

"If it is a success story two years down the road, three years down the road, take that 1% and it 5% or 10% it's well worth it," he said.

The Scheuermann's signed the contract believing all costs associated with the trial would be covered.

But six months into the trial, they started receiving bills.

And when they questioned the hospital, they were assured that everything was covered.

So they didn't pay those bills.

"That goes into collection and it's a matter of you know what's going on here," said George.

After a lot of back and forth, The Scheuermann's realized there was some wording in the contract that they missed.

Chuck Bell of Consumer Reports said, "The trick is really distinguishing between things that are routine costs and perhaps extra costs and costs that you would have been on the hook for anyway."

That's what happened to the Scheuermann's, George's ongoing cancer care was merging into his clinical trial medical needs.

"I was lucky enough that we could afford that," said George.

Claire Scheuermann of Northeast Philadelphia said, "It's just extra stress that people don't need when they are dealing with an illness like this."
Action News is partnering with the Philadelphia Inquirer to help present a solution to Scheuermann's problem and others.

It's called Philly Health Costs, an online database where you can search for the prices of medical procedures and supplies up front.

We encourage everyone to participate to make the data more robust. Don't worry none of your information will be shared publicly.

MORE INFORMATION:


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthphilly newsclinical trialscancerNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Philly Health Costs: Warning About Facility Fees
Philly Health Costs: Helping Out Other Consumers
Philly Health Costs: Navigating Health Care Pricing
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News