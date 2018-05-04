SPORTS

Local athlete fulfills his NFL dream

Local athlete fulfills his NFL dream. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 4, 2018.

By
WOODBURY, N.J. (WPVI) --
It's not easy making it to the NFL. It takes hard work and natural ability. But one local athlete from South Jersey has found a team that believes in him.

Anthony Averett played football at Woodbury High School in Woodbury, New Jersey then headed to Alabama for college.

His dream is about to come true after the Baltimore Ravens drafted him.

Action News sports anchor and reporter, Jamie Apody, spoke to Averett from the place it all started.

