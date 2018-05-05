ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH

Nydia Han catches up with Chinatown activist Cecilia Moy Yep

EMBED

Meet a local activist making a difference in her Chinatown community. (WPVI)

A sneak peek at Nydia's interview with the Godmother of Chinatown.

Check out the full interview here: http://6abc.com/3429523


Every year, 6abc celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage month with a special dinner honoring community members here in Philadelphia.

Nydia Han interviews this year's honorees along with Cecilia Moy Yep, a woman who has spent the past 52 years fighting to make Chinatown the vibrant neighborhood it is today. http://6abc.com/asianheritage/
