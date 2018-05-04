From mango desserts to ramen, here are Chinatown's 4 newest restaurants

Mango Mango Dessert
1013 Cherry St.
Photo: PAULINE C./Yelp
Mango Mango Dessert isn't just a fun name -- the focus is mango-based desserts. According to its website, Mango Mango "travels all the way to Brazil to bring back the Ataulfo mango." Look forward to tasting this exotic fruit in Mango Mango's Triple Ice Cream Delight (green tea, vanilla, mango and chocolate syrup), mango sundae and much more.
Mango not your thing? Mango Mango also offers an array of sweet soups, pancakes, beverages and more.
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out 25 reviews, Mango Mango Dessert is still finding its footing in the neighborhood.
Yelper Thuy H. wrote, "Oh man, it did not disappoint. Everything was beyond fresh and felt so refreshing and light."
Stewart K. noted, "Desserts are made well and the mangoes were as ripe and tasty as you could hope for. A downside is that it's kinda expensive for what it is, which I'm chalking up to the price of a decent mango."
Mango Mango Dessert is open from noon-midnight from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and noon-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Hidden Gem Cafe
122 N. Tenth St.
Photo: DEVIN Y./Yelp
Hidden Gem Cafe is a Hong Kong-style cafe that offers a bright, modern interior and affordable prices, with most meals under $8. Standouts include the Taiwanese egg pancake and the fresh duck noodle soup.
Hidden Gem Cafe's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 27 reviews indicates a positive reception so far.
Yelper Tiffany N. wrote, "This place is great for a casual hang out. Food is no-frills, and the description pretty much tells you what you're going to get. Stand-out for me here was the Taiwanese egg pancake. It's so nice and crispy for a snack! I also really liked the HK Toast, for me it was the right amount for a sweet treat."
Amy L. noted, "From the comfort food menu items to the super amicable wait staff and background Canto music, it all felt so authentically Hong Kong. The stir fried noodles were flavorful with tasty bits of fried garlic or shallots on top, and not at all oily, which is often not the case when you order from Chinese restaurants."
Hidden Gem Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Bb-q Chicken
938 Race St.
Photo: LINDA X./Yelp
Bb-q chicken is a spot to score chicken wings and more. Look forward to boneless chicken bites dipped in soy garlic and sides like sweet potato fries, french fries and pickled radish.
Yelp users are generally positive about bb-q chicken, which currently holds four stars out of 43 reviews on the site.
Yelper Shahna G. wrote, "Never had anything like this and it was amazing! We tried each and every sauce. The radishes were delicious. Every tea we tried was great. The iced grapefruit tea is awesome and super refreshing! This restaurant is super clean and new and fun!"
Yanghwa P. noted, "I absolutely loved the chicken! I loved the soy garlic flavor. The chicken was nicely crispy on the outside, and tender and moist inside. Overall, a very good experience! I will definitely go back again."
bb-q chicken is open from noon-10:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, noon-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Megumi Japanese Ramen & Sushi Bar
915 Race St.
Photo: Megumi japanese ramen & sushi bar/Yelp
Megumi Japanese Ramen & Sushi Bar is a Japanese spot that offers diet-conscious food with Chinese, Japanese and Thai influences. Look forward to five types of ramen, including miso ramen and pork broth ramen. On the sushi menu, you can expect a variety of rolls, including the Tuna Lover and the Salmon Lover.
Yelp users are excited about Megumi Japanese Ramen & Sushi Bar, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 85 reviews on the site.
Yelper Tiffany N. wrote, "Megumi is a modern addition to Chinatown that reminds me of an Asian fusion joint. It feels more directed toward the younger crowd I'd say, and is great for meeting up for business. The price for ramen and sushi was what I expected, and there are some nice specials on there as well."
Jenni C. noted, "The interior is nice and clean. The menu is simple: ramen, sushi and some bubble tea. The ramen soup base is good, and the portion size is perfect for me. I would recommend this ramen place."
Megumi Japanese Ramen & Sushi Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.