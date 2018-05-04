FOOD & DRINK

Ban Bamboo brings Laotian cuisine to Roxborough

Ban Bamboo | Photo: Christopher B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for Laotian food? Then a recent opening is need-to-know. The new arrival to Roxborough, called Ban Bamboo, is located at 6190 Ridge Ave.

Its selection of Thai and Laotian cuisine includes coconut noodle soup with fish broth, Pho noodles and more, plus dessert options like mango sticky rice, sweet rice and ice cream.

The new addition has already attracted fans in its first days, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Joshua D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 30, said, "The drunken noodles were excellent and the service was good. The cuisine is pretty authentic and the interior is looks cultural with all the nice decorations. If anyone in this area is in the mood for Thai food, I recommend giving this place a try."

Yelper Christopher B. added, "Wonderful new Thai and Laotian Restaurant to open up in Roxborough. The new owners have definitely turned this restaurant into some amazing top quality food. Highly recommend coming in and eating here. It was absolutely delicious, with great portions at a great price."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ban Bamboo is still figuring out their full hours, but for now you can drop by for dinner from 5-10 p.m. daily.
