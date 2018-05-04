3 homes evacuated after gas fumes detected in Center City

Officials say three homes had to be evacuated after a report of a natural gas smell in Center City, Philadelphia.

It happened after 8 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Waverly Street.

PGW arrived on the scene and evacuated the homes as a precaution.

PECO crews also arrived to ensure there was no power line in close proximity.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

