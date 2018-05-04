3 homes evacuated after gas fumes detected in Center City

Officials say three homes had to be evacuated after a report of a natural gas smell in Center City, Philadelphia.It happened after 8 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Waverly Street.PGW arrived on the scene and evacuated the homes as a precaution.PECO crews also arrived to ensure there was no power line in close proximity.So far, there are no reports of any injuries.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------