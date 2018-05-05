Man and woman stabbed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people are recovering after being stabbed in North Philadelphia.

Police tell Action News officers found the victims lying in the street at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of North 11th Street.

A man had been stabbed in the chest. A woman had been stabbed in the leg.

The victims, both believed to be in their 40s, were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition for treatment.

Investigators remained on the scene, working to determine who stabbed the pair and why.

