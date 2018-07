EMBED >More News Videos Watch video from the Action Cam of a house fire in Gloucester Township on May 5, 2018.

Firefighters battled an early morning blaze in Gloucester Township.The fire started after 5 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 700 block of Upton Way.Action News is told two adults and two teenagers were rescued from the burning home.They are said to be okay.The local chapter of the American Red Cross was assisting the residents with alternate housing.------