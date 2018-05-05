Shelter Me: Philadoptables and ACCT Philly

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --The weather is getting warmer, and that means kitten adoption season has arrived!
In this week's edition of Shelter Me, we travel to the front lines of a newborn kitten invasion!
Philadoptables is celebrating its seventh year as a non-profit organization devoted to saving city shelter animals.
"Our next event is Saturday the 19th of May," said Founder and President Michelle Helms. "It's a shelter clean-up for this property. And we're going to be getting dirty that day."
They're also preparing for kitten season. And to help manage the demands, Philadoptables is teaming up with ACCT Philly (Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia) for their annual event.
"It's a kitten shower, and it's here at ACCT Philly at Hunting Park," said Helms. "The goal is to get as many litters into foster care as possible that day."
They're also taking donations for kitten starter kits, to help support foster parents and newborn kittens.
"In that kit is wet food, dry food, litter, a bed," said Helms. "And if the kittens are young enough where they're going to need to be bottle-fed, we will also supply formula and a baby bottle."
Without volunteers the future isn't too bright for these little ones.
"That's why we need foster parents to commit to coming in, picking up these cute guys and caring for them," said ACCT Philly Feline Program Coordinator Tammy Miller.
Miller introduced us to Oliver, a 2-week old kitten. He was found in a backyard by a Good Samaritan.
"Often times, when single-bottle-feeders are found by themselves it means that mom is, like, moving the litter," Miller explained.
Unfortunately, Oliver's mom couldn't be found. So now he will need round-the-clock care.
"These guys need, every three hours, feeding and stimulating and a warm, small space to stay," Miller said.
Oliver needs a foster home for about six weeks, and then he will be ready to go up for adoption.
Abigail, Franklin and Thomas, on the other hand, are finally old enough to be adopted.
The trio were found as strays. They are cute, curious and super-friendly.
If you are interested in adopting any of these animals, here's the link to the Philadoptables website, and here's the link to the ACCT Philly website.
