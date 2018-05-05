WEATHER

Tips for getting your air conditioner ready for summer. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 5, 2018. (WPVI)

"Tis the season" for air conditioners to start up and hopefully cool.

For firms that service A/C's like this one in Havertown phones are ringing.

Adam Mechanical crews are working long hours this week

In this case, tech Mike McConnell is doing a spring tune-up that includes checking Refrigerant levels.

"You want to check it at the beginning of the season, so if you are slightly low on refrigerant what can happen can the compressor can overheat, it will still operate, but the compressor will overheat and damage the compressor, he said.

This week's heat is coming during a very high pollen count, so what about filters?

Owner Zack Samuel says a basic filter like the one in the video, offers minimal filtration. Its industry rating is something called MERV 2.

"This would collect 20 percent of dust mites, pollen," Samuel said.

A big step up is a thicker denser filter.

"I would upgrade to at least a MERV 11 that's 75 percent efficient. That would collect 75 percent dust mites, pollen," Samuel said.

Most AC work should be done by pros.

Samuel says consumers should replace filters and outside if the coils look dirty or blocked, he said, "Use some mild detergent and hose it down with a hose. Those are the two things I think any homeowner can do without a problem."

