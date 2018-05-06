TRAFFIC

Motorcyclist killed after hitting pothole in Penn's Landing

Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on May 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a pothole in Penn's Landing.

Pennsylvania State Police say it happened around 5:25 p.m. Saturday on northbound I-95 under the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Investigators say the biker lost control after hitting a pothole then a guardrail.

The 23-year-old victim from Collegeville, Pa. was taken to the hospital with severe head injuries.

Authorities say he later died of his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

