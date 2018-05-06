TRAVEL

Best summer job ever! Get paid to live in Iceland and travel the world

An airline wants to pay you to move to Iceland with your best friend and explore new countries. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WPVI) --
Wow Air is now accepting applications for what it calls the "best summer job ever."

The Reykjavik-based airline wants to pay you to move to Iceland with your best friend and explore new countries.

After exploring the food, culture, nightlife in some of WOW's 38 destinations around the world, the lucky "Air Travel Guide" will share their best tips in a complete digital guide to their destinations.

The position runs from June 1 to August 15. In addition to covering all travel costs, the job pays $4,000 a month.
Wow Air is accepting applications through May 14. Interested applicants need to upload a two-minute sample video of a guide to their hometown.

For more information and how to apply, click here.

