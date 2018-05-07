Police: Employee stabbed in break room of Center City hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Employee hospitalized following stabbing at Center City hotel: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 6, 2018 (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A Center City hotel worker was stabbed in the back after arguing with another employee inside a basement break room Sunday evening, police say.

Police said just before 5:30 p.m. they were called to the Hampton Inn near 13th and Race streets for a stabbing.

Officers said the two got into a fight in a basement break room and it escalated into one of the employees stabbing the other in the back several times.

Police said a 35-year-old man was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

This incident comes days after one employee stabbed another in a break room at Philadelphia International Airport.

According to police, an arrest has been made.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsstabbingworker stabbed
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News