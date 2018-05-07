EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3438078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> East Fall's Michael J. Woodard makes Top 5. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 7, 2018.

Two local contestants competed on Sunday's American Idol with one making the Top 5.Michael J. Woodward of East Falls made the cut, but Catie Turner of Langhorne is not moving on.Turner, 18, performed for millions on the American Idol stage, including a crowd of enthusiastic fans at The Green Parrot in Newtown, Bucks County."Watching her just bloom before our eyes, it's hard to realize that we grew up with her," said Turner's aunt, Kelly Spratt.This week each contestant sang two songs: a song from the year they were born and a song by Prince.For Catie, her second song got off to a rough start when she forgot the words."It was really tough, but she did such a good job," said family friend Lyndsi Gulak. "She really recovered from it and I hope that wasn't what swayed America's vote, but you never know."The atmosphere was jubilant at the watch party Michael Woodard, 20, as his supporters cheered him on watched him on in Clifton Heights.Michael made it to the top five and his family couldn't be happier for him."I want to say thank you because you and the whole country has really been supportive to Michael, and I so appreciate everyone, family, friends and people, everyone we don't know," said Michael's mom. "Thank you so much he really appreciates it."Viewers voted online and via text during the live show. At the end, two contestants were eliminated, including Catie."She's so talented," said Catie's uncle David Spratt. "She's going to be a success no matter what. This has been a great springboard. A great experience for her."The top seven will be going on tour with American Idol this summer, that includes both Catie and Michael.The top five contestants will fly to Nashville to work with Carrie Underwood for next week's episode.-----