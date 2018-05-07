SHOOTING

Man in car shot multiple times in East Oak Lane

Man shot sitting in car in East Oak Lane: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 5 p.m., May 7, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man was shot multiple times while sitting inside a car in the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened at 65th Avenue and Front Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the gunman walked up to the car and fired at least 18 times.

A woman in the car drove the 27-year-old victim to Jeanes Hospital. He was later transferred to the trauma center at Temple University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators said it is not clear why this man was targeted.

No arrests have been made.
