Water line break floods Carnival Cruise ship

Flooding on Carnival Cruise ship. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 7, 2018. (WPVI)

MIAMI --
A water line break flooded 50 staterooms aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship as it sailed through the Caribbean.

In a video recorded Thursday by a Carnival Dream passenger, crew members formed a bucket brigade and waded through ankle-deep water in one soaked hallway.

In an emailed statement, cruise line spokeswoman Annemarie Mathews said it took six hours for the crew to replace or dry out the carpeting in the hallway and 50 staterooms.

About 100 guests were affected by the flooding. Mathews said the cruise line provided full refunds to all those guests, as well as a discount on a future cruise.

Mathews said two guests accepted the company's offer to fly them home early. The ship returned to its homeport in New Orleans as scheduled Sunday morning.

