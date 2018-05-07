U.S. & WORLD

Teen accepted to 113 colleges, awarded $4.5M in scholarships

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen accepted to 113 colleges. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 2, 2018. (WPVI)

A North Carolina teen's hard work paid off in a big way.

Seventeen-year-old Jasmine Harrison was accepted to 113 colleges and universities and awarded more than $4.5 million in merit-based scholarships.

With help from her school's faculty and her mother, she was able to apply to all those schools for just 135 dollars.

"When I got the first couple in the mail, I was like 'Well, this is really happening.' I didn't really think I'd be able to do that by myself." Harrison said.

New Orleans high school senior accepted to more than 80 colleges
A New Orleans high school senior is being praised throughout the country after he was accepted into more than 80 colleges.


Harrison plans to attend Bennett College in Greensboro on a full scholarship.

She plans to major in biology.

Harrison says she wants to become a neonatal intensive care nurse.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldeducationscholarshipcollege
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
High school senior accepted to more than 80 colleges
U.S. & WORLD
Man steals car from date to go on another date
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News