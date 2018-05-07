TRAFFIC

Dump truck flips on its side in Newtown Twp., Bucks Co. crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Dump truck flips on its side in Newtown Twp., Bucks Co. crash. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on May 7, 2018. (WPVI)

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Fire and rescue units are on the scene of a dump truck crash in Buck County.

The crash happened Monday morning at Swamp Road and Twining Bridge Road in Newtown Township.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the truck lying on its side.

A severely damaged utility pole could be seen a short distance behind the truck. It appears the dump truck may have smashed that pole during the crash.



The driver was injured, rescuers say, though there was no immediate word on that driver's condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstruck crashNewtown Township (Bucks County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News