Three local shops with the perfect gifts for moms

We found some fashion-forward shops with great gift ideas to get mom in the mood for spring (WPVI)

Shopping for Mother's Day Gifts
Find mom the perfect gift for mother's day from some of Philadelphia's local designers.

131 East State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.

106 Gay St, Philadelphia, PA 19127 (Manayunk)
160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 (KOP)
(610) 337-1740

