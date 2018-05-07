FYI PHILLY

Rise Gathering Wellness Retreat for women set to take off

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're looking for something a little more mellow...Alicia has an event for women created to take the edge off. (WPVI)

Escape to the Poconos for this women's wellness retreat. Use the code '6abc' to receive a $50 discount on any Rise Gathering.

Rise Gatherings: Wellness Retreats for Women | Facebook
357 Meadowbrook Drive, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
215-805-4095
Annual Weekend Retreat
May 18-20 - Pocono Mountains

----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
FYI Philly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch FYI Philly's Mother's Day special
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News