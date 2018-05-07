Escape to the Poconos for this women's wellness retreat. Use the code '6abc' to receive a $50 discount on any Rise Gathering.
Rise Gatherings: Wellness Retreats for Women | Facebook
357 Meadowbrook Drive, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
215-805-4095
Annual Weekend Retreat
May 18-20 - Pocono Mountains
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
FYI Philly
FYI Philly