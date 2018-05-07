Police identify woman found dead in New Castle Co. home

EMBED </>More Videos

Motorcyclist killed in Newark, Del. crash. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on May 7, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. (WPVI) --
Police have identified the woman who was found dead inside a home in New Castle County, Delaware on Monday morning.

The body of 47-year-old Oletha Willingham was discovered in the unit block of Carleton Court in the Wilton Community around 2:30 a.m.

Officers were called there for a welfare check.

Willingham died under "suspicious circumstances," investigators say.

Officers also say Willingham's 2007 black Ford Edge, with Delaware registration PC71928, is missing.

That vehicle may be with a man identified as Lynn "Deszi" Harris. Detectives are working to locate Harris, saying they are concerned for his welfare.

Lynn "Deszi" Harris and the missing Ford Edge


Anyone with information is asked to contact 302-573-2800.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newshomicide
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News