HEALTH & FITNESS

Melanoma Monday raising awareness about dangers of skin cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Melanoma Monday: Know your skin cancer risks - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on May 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Today is "Melanoma Monday," aimed at raising awareness about melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

New research shows when melanoma is caught in the earliest stage, survival chances are much higher.

It's important to protect your skin, check your skin, and know your risks.

Doctors say those at the greatest risk include people with fifty or more moles, fair skin, or with a family history of melanoma.

To beat melanoma, it's vital to catch it before it can spread.

"Those patients, which are the ones that ultimately become our highest risk patients, they're the ones that we still need to find earlier and get rid of those delays," said Dr. Brian Gastman from the Cleveland Clinic.

Every adult should get a yearly skin check, more often if you have a higher risk.

Any new spot or change in a mole that looks different from the rest should be evaluated.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckcancerskin cancerskin cancer awareness monthskin care
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News