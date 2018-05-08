POLICE CHASE

VIDEO: Close call after cruisers crash during Reading chase

EMBED </>More Videos

Close call in Berks County. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
A security camera captured a close call for a man in Berks County.

The man was blown back by debris flying from a police car involved in a nearby accident.

The cruiser crashed with another patrol car in Reading on Friday.

The officers were responding to a foot chase when the collision happened.

No one was seriously hurt.

The man being chased was identified as Jose Guillen-Gomez.

He was arrested and faces more than a dozen charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsaccidentcrashpolice chaseReading
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE CHASE
Las Vegas police release dashcam video of deadly shootout
Motorcyclist fleeing police killed in New Jersey crash
Suspected kidnapping ends with police chase, fatal crash
Police: Man steals armored vehicle from National Guard base
iPhone tracks suspect to NJ after Phila. armed carjacking
More police chase
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Show More
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More News