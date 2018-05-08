VIDEO: Close call after cruisers crash during Reading chase

A security camera captured a close call for a man in Berks County.The man was blown back by debris flying from a police car involved in a nearby accident.The cruiser crashed with another patrol car in Reading on Friday.The officers were responding to a foot chase when the collision happened.No one was seriously hurt.The man being chased was identified as Jose Guillen-Gomez.He was arrested and faces more than a dozen charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.------