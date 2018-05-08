ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

J. Cole bringing tour to Philly in October

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, J. Cole performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Rapper J. Cole will be heading to Philadelphia as part of his 34-date tour.

He will be bringing along special guest Young Thug.

The concert takes place Saturday, October 6 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, May 12 at 12 p.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.

The tour is in support of his album KOD. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking J. Cole's fifth consecutive No. 1.

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentconcertmusic newswells fargo centerrapperSouth Philadelphia
