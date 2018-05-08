J. Cole bringing tour to Philly in October

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Rapper J. Cole will be heading to Philadelphia as part of his 34-date tour.
He will be bringing along special guest Young Thug.
The concert takes place Saturday, October 6 at the Wells Fargo Center.
Tickets go on sale on Saturday, May 12 at 12 p.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.
The tour is in support of his album KOD. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking J. Cole's fifth consecutive No. 1.
