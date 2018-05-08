Prosecutors: Elderly man fatally beats wife, kills himself

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
Authorities say an elderly New Jersey man called the police to report he had beaten his wife to death at their home, then fatally shot himself after police arrived.

Ocean County prosecutors say 82-year-old Ernest Greaves called Manchester Township police just before 1 a.m. Sunday. They initially couldn't contact anyone at the home but entered the residence after finding the front door unlocked.

They saw the body of 80-year-old Beverly Greaves and soon encountered her husband, who was sitting in a recliner holding a handgun to his chin. Officers told him to drop the weapon but he fired it instead, fatally wounding himself.

Investigators say Beverly Greaves died from blunt head trauma her husband inflicted with a hammer found at the scene. Her death was ruled a homicide.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsmurder suicideelderlysenior citizens
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News